Man arrested following assault and attempted robbery in Fermoy

A man in his 20s has been arrested following an assault and attempted robbery on a woman as she walked her dog in the Cork town of Fermoy.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Fermoy Garda Station.

The woman, who lives locally and often walks her dog around St Coleman’s Sports Campus where the assault took place, is said to be traumatised following the attack on Sunday evening.

Fine Gael Councillor Noel McCarthy said that the victim is now recovering at home, supported by friends, family and the local community.

“It was a real rough assault.

“And she didn’t recognise him, he hardly spoke.

“She’s very, very traumatised and upset. She got an awful fright,” Mr McCarthy said.

“But she has great family support and friends. They’re all rallying around her.

“All her neighbours and friends are doing everything they can for her.” T

he woman, who gardaí said is in her 50s, was assaulted on Sunday at approximately 6.40pm in St Coleman's Sports Campus, a place popular with pupils from nearby schools, dog walkers and runners.

Two people who were out walking reportedly came to the victim's aid and the attacker reportedly fled.

Gardaí were quickly on the scene and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

She received a number of injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening. It's believed the unknown male may have also received injuries to his face and neck during the incident.

“When it did happen, the people that met her coming out of St Coleman’s were very good to her,” Mr McCarthy said.

“I think she was screaming, that brought it to people’s attention that something was wrong, so I think she was lucky, very lucky [that people were there and came to her aid].

“The whole of Fermoy wishes her well.

“Everyone is thinking of her.

“And people are scared. Another woman rang me, she said she was living in the area alone with her child. She asked ‘am I OK?’”

He appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

“The gardaí have called to all the businesses in the area, they are going through it thoroughly and coming back to people with any questions,” Mr McCarthy said.

“Hopefully, they’ll have some update very soon.

“The gardaí are getting great public support. I’m encouraging people to keep that going.”

The area where the woman was attacked is largely unlit, local residents said, and there have been recent reports of antisocial behaviour in the wooded area nearby, especially at night.

Mr McCarthy said that the council cannot erect lighting there as it is private land. But he believes that the local community would fundraise to help pay for lighting in the much-loved local amenity if the proprietors permitted it.

Another local resident said that the attack was “disturbing”.

“St Coleman’s is a fantastic facility, you will meet the whole town there over the course of the day. Now, everybody will be looking at it wondering how safe it is in certain parts,” they said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are also appealing to anyone who was in the area between 6.15pm and 7pm on Sunday to contact them.

In particular, gardaí are appealing to anyone who has noticed a male with visible and unexplained injuries to his face and neck to come forward.

Contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.