Land swap deal to facilitate bridge to Tramore Valley Park

A vote on the proposal was called after some councillors raised concerns about the lack of information on the matter
A computer-generated view of the planned cycle/pedestrian bridge across the South Ring Rd to Tramore Valley Park.

Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 17:30
Eoin English

A land swap deal has been approved to help facilitate the construction of a pedestrian and cycling bridge over the N20 South Ring Rd into Cork’s Tramore Valley Park.

City councillors voted 23 for, one against, with two abstentions, at Monday’s city council meeting to proceed with the swap of lands in Grange.

A vote on the proposal was called after some councillors raised concerns about the lack of information on the matter.

Councillors had been asked to approve a land disposal, by way of exchange, of property including some held by Cork City Council to facilitate construction of the Grange Rd to Tramore Valley Park pedestrian and cycle link.

The area of council land that was proposed to be disposed of comprises about 526sq m of land at the 'Donkey Field' at Curraghconway, Grange Rd.

The land was acquired by the city council as part of the city boundary extension in May 2019 and it was proposed to dispose of it to Bruce and June Matthews, care of Breen Walsh Solicitors.

By way of exchange, it was proposed the Matthews would transfer an adjacent area of land, extending to some 2,924sq m of land, to the city council.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ryan raised concerns about the level of detail on the proposal, and independent councillor Paudie Dineen asked that the matter be deferred.

The council’s head of corporate affairs, Paul Moynihan, said national legislation requires that a decision on the matter be made on Monday night, and the option of deferring it was not open to the council.

Proposals for playground

Fianna Fáil councillor Sean Martin said the matter had been discussed at length at a local area committee recently and that questions raised by ward councillors were addressed by council officials, including clarification that the proposed disposal would not affect previous proposals for a playground on land nearby.

Fine Gael councillor Deirdre Forde, who first raised queries about the disposal at the local area committee, said she was satisfied with the clarification provided by officials and was happy to support the disposal.

Ms Ryan said while local ward councillors may have received clarification, it was not provided to all 31 councillors, who were now being asked to approve the disposal.

A vote was called and councillors voted to approve it.

Earlier this year, the National Transport Authority approved €1.5m in funding to the city council to allow for the construction of a pedestrian and cycle lane from Grange Rd to Tramore Valley Park, which includes a bridge over the N40.

Once built, it will enable walkers and cyclists to travel from Grange Rd to Half Moon Lane without having to go on a public road.

