Fire-damaged historic Cork building at risk of collapse, warn councillors

The derelict remains of an historic fire-damaged property in Cork city are at risk of collapse unless urgent stabilisation works are carried.

That was the warning from Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan, who raised concerns about the future of Vernon Mount House at this week's meeting of Cork City Council.

“There will be nothing left to preserve,” he said.

Following a lengthy debate, the council agreed to ask the Office of Public Works (OPW) to fund works which were estimated four years ago at just over €43,000.

And it has emerged that ownership of the derelict house and its land is now vested in the State, which could be liable to some of the 7% derelict sites levy on its €350,000 market value.

The details emerged during a debate on a motion from Mr O’Callaghan who called for the city to fund vital stabilisation works to the historic property.

Vernon Mount, built in the 1780s on a ridge high above the city’s South Ring Road, is one of the few remaining Georgian mansions on the city's south side. It is a listed building and contained important murals by 18th-century artist Nathaniel Grogan.

In private ownership since the mid-90s, it was allowed to fall into dereliction after a development company was refused planning permission to develop the site.

The US-based owner consistently refused to engage with local efforts, and with formal local authority efforts to secure the structure.

The 2016 fire which badly damaged the historic building.

It was within the jurisdiction of Cork County Council which, in 2013, used legal powers to step in and repair its leaking roof at a cost of €170,000. But the site was consistently plagued by antisocial behaviour and the building was burned down in 2016.

The city council inherited responsibility for the property under the 2019 city boundary extension and placed it on the derelict sites register last December, listing the OPW and a private company as owners.

Mr O’Callaghan was told that the city’s conservation officer visited the site last February and observed that “greatly improved” new security fencing had been installed around the house, and steel structural supports had been installed to the most unstable sections of the masonry walls.

The visit also confirmed that the prevention of unauthorised access to the ruins has been greatly improved.

Mr O'Callaghan was told that the council is “following up” on the site with the OPW but he said the structural works costed in 2017 are urgently needed.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said the city must ensure the building has value into the future.

“But after fire, it appears as if some believe it should be allow die a natural death. But the facade remains, it has significance, and it still can be given grace into the future if we cherish it,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Rose Desmond said there should be no debate about spending a relatively small amount to save the structure.

“We cannot in any way let it go - it’s very much part of the landscape,” she said.

Councillors agreed to support an amendment from Fine Gael’s Deirdre Forde that the OPW would be ask to fund the works.