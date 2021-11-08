Garda probe after woman, 50s, assaulted in Fermoy 

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing
Garda probe after woman, 50s, assaulted in Fermoy 

Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 09:45
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí are investigating after a woman in her late 50s was assaulted yesterday evening in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The attack happened while the woman was out walking in a sports ground in the town.

The sporting facility remained sealed off this morning, with a large garda presence, and uniformed gardaí posted at all entrances.

Investigations are ongoing. 

The sports campus is a popular recreational spot in the town, comprising of sports pitches, a floodlit tennis court, and a 1.2km walk. It is used by pupils from nearby schools, including St Coleman's and Loreto Convent, and by the town's residents to exercise and walk their dogs.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station at 021 82100.

More in this section

Pressure growing for probe into Doolin Coast Guard Pressure growing for probe into Doolin Coast Guard
Saturday night lights on Cork's only 24-hour bus Saturday night lights on Cork's only 24-hour bus
UCC researchers developing AI technology to detect brain injury in newborns UCC researchers developing AI technology to detect brain injury in newborns
Garda probe after woman, 50s, assaulted in Fermoy 

Drugs charity providing more crack pipes in Limerick than in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 15
  • 19
  • 25
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices