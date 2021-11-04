Planning probe launched over flood risks linked to infill operation

A planning probe has been launched amid concerns that a large infill operation on the banks of a stream above a flood-prone area of Cork city could increase flood risk downstream.

The planning enforcement section of Cork City Council has opened a file in relation to the site on the river Bride in Lower Killeens, near Blackpool, where the OPW has plans for a major flood relief scheme, which includes controversial proposals to culvert a section of the river.

The probe is focusing on whether the infill activity complies with conditions which were attached to the March 2019 grant of planning by Cork County Council for the work.

The site was inspected by staff from the city council's environment division twice last month.

The council said it is engaging with those responsible for the site to ensure that all conditions are complied with in full.

The huge bank of soil and rubble which has been deposited on a site alongside the river Bride, just north of Blackpool.

Confirmation that a probe is underway comes after Solidarity councillor, Fiona Ryan, visited the site with Bill Dunlea, chairman of the board of Blackpool Community Centre, this week, and expressed concerns about the contouring of the material, and about the nature of some of the material deposited there.

“Blackpool has faced massive flooding as a result of poor planning decisions over the years,” she said.

This is just another example of planning which endangers not just the River Bride, but the whole city in terms of downstream effects.

The site, which was until mid-2019, within the jurisdiction of the county council, has a complex planning history.

Mallow-based Greenvalley Transport and Plant Hire applied to Cork County Council in 2017 for planning permission for soil importation on the site.

Documents on the planning file show how Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) raised concerns about the principle of "granting permits" to raise land levels in what are predominantly low-lying sites and floodplains, describing the granting of such permits as “haphazard" with no overall assessment being made in relation to the impact on drainage and hydrology within individual catchments.

While planning was subsequently refused, the company reapplied to the county council in 2018 for planning on the same site for the “importation of soil and stone, bricks, tiles, ceramic and concrete for the raising of an agricultural field in order to improve the agricultural output of the field”.

The council requested a raft of further information and following extensive correspondence, planning was granted in May 2019 with conditions, including the creation of buffer zone between the fill area and adjoining trees and hedgerows, and the adjoining stream, and a 1.2m high "wildlife fence" adjoining the stream.

The conditions also stated that the filler material should slope gently to prevent collapse.

Ger O’Leary, the managing director of Greenvalley Transport, said the infilling work is complete and all of the conditions of the planning will be met with the company is finished with the site.