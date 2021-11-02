Cork clubs urged to address spiking concerns ahead of student strike

University College Cork (UCC) Students' Union has written an open letter to pubs and nightclubs in the city to address the recent rise in reports of spiking ahead of a protest to highlight the issue.

The Students’ Union at UCC has said it is calling on all businesses in Cork to take a stand against growing reports of spiking across Ireland.

The union said the increasing number of reports was something it was “very concerned” about.

UCC Bystander Intervention and UCC Students’ Union have joined forces to create the #TakeBackTheSpike Strike in light of a recent rise in drink spiking on nights out since Ireland lifted restrictions.

The aim of the #TakeBackTheSpike campaign is to raise awareness around spiking, in particular, spiking via injection, and to increase Bystander Intervention practices around the issue.

It comes following what the union has described as an unprecedented rise in spikings as well as the recent reports of spiking by injection.

In an open letter, the union has called on pub or nightclub owners, managers and staff which it says can play a “pivotal role” in ensuring spiking ends.

"Cork as a community needs to take a stand against these incidences and we all need to work together," it reads.

Pub and nightclub owners and staff have been asked to increase security and ensure CCTV footage is accessible, to thoroughly search those entering a premises and to ensure staff have Bystander Intervention training and a contingency plan in place in the event of a spiking case.

OPEN LETTER TO CORK PUBS AND NIGHTCLUBS FROM UCC STUDENTS' UNION



UCCSU are calling on businesses' in Cork to take a stand against the growing incidences of spiking across Ireland and to join our show of solidarity 'Take Back the Spike' this Thursday November 4th at 6pm in UCC. pic.twitter.com/jIhabo6dr2 — UCC Students' Union (@UCCSU) November 2, 2021

UCC Students’ Union Welfare Officer, Caoimhe Walsh said the union was “deeply saddened and upset” when it heard of the increase in spiking that has taken place in Ireland and the UK over the past number of weeks.

“This is an issue that has become more prominent, not only among students but also the wider community and it is something that we are very concerned about,” she said.

“With the lifting of restrictions and re-opening of nightclubs we were excited and happy for students who would again be able to return to some normality, but now we fear for our students’ welfare as we feel that it may not be a safe space for students to be.”

Ms Walsh said they are encouraging people to go to gardaí if they believe they or a friend has been spiked.

“We would like to remind everyone that it is not your fault if you get spiked, it is the fault of those who spike and there should be proper punishments in place for this.

“We all deserve to be able to go out, enjoy ourselves and not have to worry about what others may do to us.”

Pub and nightclub owners and staff have been invited to the event to show solidarity on the issue.

“Be the Voice for Change. If you are aware of those engaging in this behaviour – speak up – we need a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of harassment and violence with no excuses,” added Professor Louise Crowley, director of Bystander Intervention.

“If you are out with friends, be mindful and be aware. Support your friends and peers, as an active bystander you can make the defence.”

The #TakeBackTheSpike Strike will take place at 6pm on Thursday, November 4, at the Amphitheatre in University College Cork.

Speakers will include representatives from the UCCSU, UCC Bystander Intervention and UCC Feminist Society, among others.

Last week, demonstrations took place across the UK in protests against a rise in reports of spiking.