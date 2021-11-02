Two Munster hospitals in top five for overcrowding

Munster continues to have two of the top five most overcrowded hospitals in the country, according to the latest league table compiled by the Irish Patients’ Association (IPA).

Now in its fourth week, the league table uses data from the INMO’s daily Trolley Watch

to rank the worst hospitals in the country for overcrowding.

Top of the table for last week ending 29 October was Letterkenny University Hospital with 222 patients on trolleys, followed by University College Hospital Galway, University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital, and Sligo University Hospital making up the rest of the top five.

The table sits University Hospital Limerick in third place, with 189 patients on trolleys, followed by Cork University Hospital in fourth with 106, both maintaining their spots in the top five since week three.

In the latest daily INMO figures, University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 75 patients without a bed as of Tuesday. UHL is followed by University College Hospital Galway at 59 and Letterkenny University Hospital at 57.

Cork University Hospital had 31 patients awaiting a bed on Tuesday.

The IPA also has a weekly honour roll of hospitals with no patients waiting on trolleys, last week including Beaumont and Connolly Hospital for their fourth consecutive week, as well as new entries Nenagh Hospital and Ennis Hospital.

The IPA has said that the goal should be for all emergency departments to be on the honour list.

The IPA report that overcrowding has increased by 16%, from 1,576 patients on trolleys in week three to 1,832 in week four, which they warned is a cause of “increasing concern”.

“Some estimates suggest that one person per day dies because of overcrowding in our emergency departments.

"In addition, recent studies suggest that almost one in 12 patient admissions to our hospitals experience a preventable adverse result that can result in death and permanent injury,” it said.