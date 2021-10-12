Highest number of patients on trolleys since start of the pandemic

There are 506 admitted patients waiting for beds in hospitals across the country this morning, which is the highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 393 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 113 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has the highest number of people trolleys this morning with 91 patients awaiting a bed.
91 patients on trolleys in UHL is the highest daily figure for any hospital since the start of the pandemic.
54 people are within the emergency department while 37 are elsewhere in the hospital.
Letterkenny University Hospital had 57 patients on trolleys this morning.
21 are within the emergency department which 36 are on wards elsewhere.
Cork University Hospital (CUH) today had 46 patients on trolleys, all of which are in the emergency department.