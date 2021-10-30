Limerick shop sells €1m winning Lotto ticket

The winner has yet to come forward. 
Shane Higgins, Deputy Manager, Tesco, Newcastlewest, Co Limerick with Sarah Balfe, Breda Noonan and Erzsecet Fekete, celebrating selling the €1m winning Daily Millions ticket. Picture: Brendan Gleeson / Mac Innes Photography

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 14:32
Steve Neville

A shop in Limerick has sold a €1m winning Lotto ticket in Thursday’s Daily Million draw.

Tesco off the N21 in Newcastle West sold the ticket that won the top prize in the 9pm draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the store.

Shane Higgins, Deputy Manager at the shop, hailed the win as “life changing”.

“Everybody in the store here in Newcastle West is delighted to have sold the winning ticket, knowing that it could be one of our loyal customers.

“There’s a great atmosphere in store with customers checking their tickets – it’s all anyone is talking about locally. Whoever the winner is, we wish them every success with their massive win.” 

Lotto bosses are urging players in the area to check their tickets carefully as the winner is yet to come forward.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. They should contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Record jackpot

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto jackpot is capped at €19,060,800 for a record-breaking ninth time.

The jackpot has been capped since October 2, and no additional funds will be added to the jackpot until it is won.

The additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot will instead flow down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

Across the last eight draws, 102 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 prize tiers.

