Planning for Cork homes refused over inadequate wastewater treatment

Planning permission for a new housing estate of more than 70 homes near Ovens has been refused due to inadequate wastewater treatment services in the area.

A group of “concerned residents” has successfully appealed the decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission to Cork-based property developer, Denis O’Brien Developments, for 72 new homes on a site on the outskirts of Killumney village.

An Bord Pleanála ruled that the proposed development would be premature due to the existing limited capacity of the Killumney/Ovens wastewater treatment plant. In the absence of increased capacity at the plant, the board said allowing the development to go ahead would put public health at risk.

It also overturned the council’s decision on the basis that an appropriate assessment screening report could not definitively conclude that the proposed development would not have a significant negative impact on the Cork Harbour Special Protected Area as sewage from the new houses would go through a treatment plant with limited capacity before effluent would be discharged into the River Bride which is a tributary of the River Lee.

Concern about the proposed development, which would have modified part of a residential development previously permitted by the board, was raised by An Taisce and environmental campaigner, Peter Sweetman.

'Disingenuous'

If allowed, it would have resulted in the overall housing scheme increasing to 123 units – 44 more than the original proposal.

However, an inspector with An Bord Pleanála, said it was somewhat disingenuous to assess the plans for 72 houses when the total scheme comprised 123 units which was almost two-and-a-half times the recommended upper limit of 50 units per development in Killumney.

The “concerned residents” group criticised the council for granting permission for a development at a time when its own development plan acknowledged there was a lack of water and wastewater infrastructure in the area.

The group also claimed the proposed new housing estate was completely out of character with the local village. However, the developer claimed the new housing estate would have offered a variety and range of different homes.

Although planning permission has been granted for a large number of new homes in Killumney in excess of official targets, Denis O’Brien Developments argued that only 10% of permitted units had been delivered so far with several permissions due to expire this year.

The company also pointed out that Irish Water had no objection to its plans and pointed out that the utility had confirmed that the Killumney/Ovens plant had been selected for an upgrade which made its connection to the proposed development feasible.