Risk of flooding as rain warnings issued for Cork, Kerry and eight other counties

Three separate rain warnings have been issued and will come into effect from tomorrow.
Met Éirean has warned of the potential of localised flooding while the weather warnings are in place. Picture: Paul Mealey

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 16:09
Michelle McGlynn

Ten counties can expect heavy rain and a risk of localised flooding this week.

Three separate rain warnings have been issued by Met Éireann and will come into effect from tomorrow.

Large areas of the country will face lashing of rain for a 24-hour period beginning in the early hours of Wednesday.

The status yellow warning for Cork will be in place from 3am on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday morning.

The Rebel county should prepare for localised flooding as spells of heavy and persistent rain are forecast from Wednesday into the early hours of Thursday.

The adverse weather will hit Co Kerry a little earlier with the status yellow rain warning beginning at 1am on Wednesday and will lift at 1am on Thursday.

The third yellow rain warning will cover eight counties - Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford.

For these areas, the heavy rain is forecast to hit around 5am on Wednesday and localised flooding can be expected up until 5am on Thursday.

While the weather is mild at the moment, it will turn cooler later in the week as a fresher airmass pushes across the country.

Weather
