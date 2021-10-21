'These landlords think they are above the law': Concerns raised over 'illegal eviction' in Cork 

Reason for the eviction was that 'the landlord wants to evict these young people is so that they can put it on Airbnb, and make a quick buck', Dáil told
Thomas Gould, who represents the party in the Cork North Central constituency, told the Dáil: 'Five young people in Cork were forcefully, illegally and violently evicted from their home.' File picture: Mike English

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 19:00
Ryan O’Rourke

A Sinn Féin TD has raised concerns in the Dáil about what he described as an “illegal eviction” in Cork.

Thomas Gould, who represents the party in the Cork North Central constituency, told the Dáil: “Five young people in Cork were forcefully, illegally and violently evicted from their home. 

“Now, this wasn’t just an illegal eviction," Mr Gould added. 

"The father of one of the girls staying there was knocked to the ground and put in a stranglehold when he was trying to defend his daughter from being evicted illegally.”

The Sinn Féin TD said the reason for the eviction was that “the landlord wants to evict these young people is so that they can put it on Airbnb, and make a quick buck".

Gone beyond greed

“It is actually gone beyond greed now," Mr Gould said. "These landlords, because of this Government's inability to protect renters, think they are above the law, think they are above humanity, and above morals.

“I am asking you, Minister, will you and this Government finally stand up and protect renters and stop these illegal violent evictions?” 

In response, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan said the Government would stand up for renters.

“I don’t know the specifics of the case, but what you speak of would raise real concerns. I presume that is a matter for the gardaí,” Mr Ryan said.

He went on to say that Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, and other colleagues, are looking at ways to get the balance right when it comes to short-term lets such as Airbnbs.

“For too long it was the interest of short term, Airbnb, kind of approach versus the needs of local communities to be able to get rent or be able to get properties,” Mr Ryan said.

“I think that's one of the examples we will be looking at further. Not to say no to Airbnb, but to make sure it's part of a balanced approach which protects renters,” he added.

Over one-in-three renters spend more than a third of their income on rent

