Popular West Cork priest who shared emotional online farewell passes away

Fr Gerard Galvin died peacefully in Cork University Hospital after he had been diagnosed with incurable cancer.
NEWS 7/12/2016 Pictured is Fr Gerard Galvin PP Valley of the Durrus river and Muintir Mháire (Sheep's Head) Peninsula who shall stream mass live from Church of Mary, Star of the Sea Kilcrohane West Cork on Dec 25th. Picture Denis Boyle

Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 19:45
Steve Neville and Eoin English

A popular West Cork priest has passed away, just two months after he posted an emotional online farewell to his parishioners.

Fr Gerard Galvin died peacefully in Cork University Hospital after he had been diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Fr Galvin, originally from Timoleague, was ordained in 1979 and served in the parishes of Gurranbraher, Skibbereen, Passage West, Monkstown, Clonakilty and Muintir Bháire.

He retired from full-time ministry earlier this year having served as Parish Priest of Muintir Bháire since 2009.

In August, he shared an emotional video with his parishioners to thank them and ask for prayers.

Fr Galvin said he had incurable cancer in his bones and lungs and he was in pain and having difficulty sleeping.

He said the recording was something he would rather not do but he had no choice left but to do so.

“I wish it wasn’t like this - I wish I could shake your hands and say goodbye,” he said.

“But I can’t. I don’t have the energy anymore.”

In the video, Fr Galvin spoke of his joy of serving in the parish over the last decade, mentioning first communions, confirmations, weddings and baptisms, of how much he has learned from the community, and from the children in the schools, who he said could be very funny and great craic.

“Their endless ability to surprise me is a wonderful thing,” he said.

He spoke of the sorrow of funerals and the heartbreak of death and said he tried his best to help people in their sorrow and need.

He thanked people for their financial and spiritual support over the years and said peoples’ prayers at that time in his life gave him “the gift of healing”.

“What that means in real terms for me is that cancer will not be my life - cancer is not my life.” 

Popular West Cork priest who shared emotional online farewell passes away

