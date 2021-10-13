Clare hurling manager, Brian Lohan, in planning row over new Aldi store in Ennis

Clare hurling manager, Brian Lohan, is facing a major challenge off the field after running into strong opposition over his plans for a new Aldi supermarket in Ennis.

Several objectors have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Clare County Council to approve the former hurler’s plans for a change of use of a retail warehouse at the Westpoint Retail Park on the Kilrush Road in Ennis to a discount supermarket as well as an extension to the existing building.

It is understood that Aldi are set to become the anchor tenant in what would be the German supermarket group’s second outlet in the town. Opponents of the plans who have appealed the council's decision include the representative body of independent grocery store owners, RGDATA and Harnett Homes and Estate Developers.

RGDATA director general, Tara Buckley, said the organisation was particularly concerned over the planning implications of such a large-scale retail development at an “out of town” location on the periphery of Ennis. Ms Buckley said RGDATA supported new shops in town centres and in retail zones which provided consumers with choice, convenience and value.

However, she said Mr Lohan’s plans represented “a significant threat to the vitality and viability of the town centre and should not be permitted.” A previous planning application to develop a large neighbourhood centre consisting of a supermarket and eight shops on the same site was refused planning permission by An Bord Pleanála in May 2018 because of its likely impact on existing retailers in the town centre.

Ms Buckley said the same issues continued to be a concern, while she described Mr Lohan’s plans as “excessive to meet immediate local retailing needs” with the potential to “siphon off” car-based shopping trips at the expense of the town centre. RGDATA pointed out that figures show the vacancy rate of commercial buildings in Ennis at the end of last year was 17.5%.

Harnett Homes and Estate Developers, who own a mixed-use commercial and residential development at O’Sullivan & Hansbury Motors Ashline in Ennis - including a car dealership, Daybreak supermarket and butcher’s shop - said they had very serious concerns about the impact of the proposed development on their tenants’ businesses.

While the site is zoned for commercial use which would allow for the development of a neighbourhood centre, the company said the most important factor was the proper planning and sustainable development of the area. Rival supermarket group, Tesco, has also opposed the proposal by Mr Lohan.

However, the Clare hurling legend has claimed the area needs a new grocery outlet to cater for new housing developments in the locality. Mr Lohan said there had already been "significant investment" in Westpoint which has seen the development of a new outpatients department for Ennis Hospital.

Clare County Council said the zoning objective of the site is specific as it seeks to secure the optimum re-use of the existing building by the provision of a neighbourhood centre anchored by a supermarket of up to 1,200 square metres.

Approving Mr Lohan’s plans, the council said the existing building had been underutilised for some time and its redevelopment would be “positive and enhance the vibrancy of this particular part of town.” Council planners noted there was a relative deficiency in services in the Cahercall area of Ennis which was experiencing growth with several new housing developments in the area.

Aldi has indicated that the new store, which it hopes can open in late 2023, would create 30 permanent jobs as well as 50 jobs during the construction phase. A ruling in the case by An Bord Pleanála is due by mid-February next year.