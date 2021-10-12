€12.5m given to support advancement of Cork event centre 

The Cork Events Centre is to receive a multi-million-euro boost in Budget 2022.

€12.5m is being given to support Cork City Council’s “advancement of” the event centre project.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath announced the money on Tuesday saying that the event centre is included as a commitment under Project Ireland 2040.

It is to help achieve Government objectives around "urban regeneration, enhanced amenity and heritage" as well as for the "regeneration and development of Cork City Centre".

Earlier this month, Mr McGrath said that the State remained committed to the long-delayed event centre and that €50m in public funding was ring-fenced for it.

He said that the State could not deliver the centre on its own.

“We are dependent on project partners here in the private sector, BAM and Live Nation, but this Government remains committed to the event centre project,” he said.

The sod was first turned on the event centre site in 2016 but construction is yet to get underway.