Family threatened with being burnt out if they take up new Limerick home

According to a mother of five in the family, Limerick City and County Council dismissed their fears about the graffiti and suggested it was likely the actions of children.
Graffiti on the house at North Claughaun Rd, Garryowen, Limerick City. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 20:30
Ryan O’Rourke

A family who were due to move into a new home in Limerick, now face potential homelessness after receiving threats that the house will be burnt down.

Vile messages, written on the council-owned property in Garryowen, include threats such as “no Tinkers burn out”, and another saying “I will burn". 

The family, some of whom are Travellers, and wish to stay anonymous, say they are afraid to take the house in case those responsible follow through on the threat.

However, they say Limerick City and County Council has told them they will not be offered another property, and they will not receive help from Limerick Homeless Action Team if they turn down the property.

According to a mother of five in the family, the council dismissed their fears and suggested it was likely the actions of children.

“I can’t take that risk," she said. 

If I bury a child from a fire, I'd never forgive myself. 

"We aren’t eating or sleeping properly. We can’t figure out why someone would do this. We have never been in arguments with anyone, or anything like this."

A Garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property on North Claughaun Rd, Garryowen, earlier this month.

“No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” they added.

The mother said the family would live in fear if they were to move in, and questioned why those responsible haven’t been caught, given the presence of CCTV in the area.

“I’m embarrassed that my kids have to be put through this," she said. 

"We are settled in the community. Our neighbours were distraught when we told them about this. 

We have never had a complaint. We love our community. We paint each other’s houses. If we’re doing our lawn, we’ll do theirs too. And vice versa.” 

She said they were incredibly happy in their old house, and are only leaving as the landlord is selling.

One of their current neighbours described the family as having been ideal neighbours.

Aontú representative Sarah Beasley.
Aontú representative Sarah Beasley.

Sarah Beasley, an Aontú representative who has been assisting the family said: “How far have we supposedly come, from the ‘No Blacks, No Irish, No Dogs’ era where the oppression was felt by the Irish people of the time? To now still see this racial prejudice on our own doorstep? 

This has to stop. There is no place for discrimination, no matter your creed or colour."

Pavee Point co-director Martin Collins said it is disgusting and outrageous that anybody will engage in such behaviour.

“No family should have to put up with that,” said Mr Collins.

What we want now is strong political leadership. The politicians of all parties need to come out and unequivocally condemn this racist behaviour."

A spokesperson from Limerick City and County Council said that LCCC “abhors any suggestion of racial abuse of any of its citizens and is investigating the issue in partnership with the Gardaí”.

However, they would not comment on the family's claim they will not be offered another property if they don't take the house in question.

