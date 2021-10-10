Four hospitalised in early morning hit-and-run in Limerick

One of those struck by the vehicle, a 33-year old male, is in a critical condition
Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 08:47
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Limerick city have issued an appeal for witnesses following a serious hit and run incident which left four people hospitalised — one of whom is now in a critical condition. 

The collision occurred at Cork Market Row at approximately 1am this morning when a car struck three pedestrians — one man and two women.

All three were taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

A garda spokesperson said the male pedestrian, who is 33 years old, sustained significant injuries during the incident; his condition is described as critical.

The two female pedestrians, both of whom are in their late 30s, sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

A fourth person, a 19-year-old woman, presented at UHL later this morning, having also been injured by the same vehicle which struck the other pedestrians; her condition is described as non-life-threatening.

Gardaí have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was located a short time after the crash; it had been abandoned.

Investigating officers seized the vehicle and it has now been sent for technical examination.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling along Corn Market and High Street in the early hours of Sunday, October 10, between 1am and 1.30am, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) has been asked to make it available.

Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

