Filipino cafe to offer sponsored dinners to Cork students after food bank runs out of supplies

A Cork sushi restaurant and cafe is offering discount student meals and launching a sponsored food scheme after the city’s students have been left unable to feed themselves.

University College Cork Students’ Union (UCCSU) food bank ran out of supplies this week just 50 minutes after it opened on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.

Set up with support from Cork Penny Dinners, over 100 students used the food bank just days after the government held a cabinet meeting at the university campus. Students continued to access the service a day later drawing widespread attention to the challenges of cost of living with high student rents in the city.

Ryan Lumor and Chenny Dimaandal from Sensei Coffee and Sushi were moved to help after hearing about the students’ plight.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Lumor said his own struggles as a student motivated him to offer what help his business could provide.

“We really wanted to help. I was a student myself and I was struggling to finish my college, even for food. So I can feel for them and we wanted to help. And my business partner is also very willing to help,” he said.

Roasted pork belly, Filipino fried chicken and rice noodles are among the dishes on offer at Sensei Cafe as a student sponsored meal. Picture: Ryan Lumor

Ms Dimaandal and her husband started the business with the Cope Foundation nurse and his wife, also a Cope Foundation nurse, back in August 2021 and have been operating for two months.

The popular cafe is located on Dyke Parade in Cork city and is offering discounted weekend meals for students at the cost of €5 from next weekend. The Filipino and Japanese restaurant is also starting a sponsored dinner scheme for students at the weekends and hopes it can make a big difference.

From next weekend, anyone who wishes to become a sponsor for a student meal can do so in partnership with the restaurant.

Mr Lumor said the sponsored scheme aims to feed 50 students each day on both Saturday and Sunday. Roasted pork belly, Filipino fried chicken and rice noodles are among the dishes on offer.

“In a heartbeat we came up with the idea that we should help the students focus more on their studies than the food in their stomachs because as a [former] student myself, it is hard to learn when you are hungry and when you are stressed about where you are going to get your next meal,” he said.

There were widespread calls for government action from student leaders after UCCSU’s food bank was forced to turn students away. A spokesman for UCC said it is acutely aware of the challenges faced by its students and works together to support them.