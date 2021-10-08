Man, 50s, dies in workplace accident in Killarney

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating the incident
Man, 50s, dies in workplace accident in Killarney

The man's body was later removed to Kerry University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place soon. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 10:14
Steven 

A man aged in his 50s has died during a workplace accident in Kerry.

The incident occurred at around 10am yesterday morning at a building site at Greenane, Templenoe in Killarney.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised, but unfortunately the man, a worker at the premises, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was later removed to Kerry University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place soon.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that an investigation into the incident had commenced, the course of which would be determined by the results of the post-mortem.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified of the death and would be conducting its own investigations into the incident.

Read More

Man sues after 500ft fall in Kerry from Ireland's highest mountain leaves him in wheelchair

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Cork City  Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Cork City 
New route from Cork Airport to Venice to launch in 2022 New route from Cork Airport to Venice to launch in 2022
Paul Mescal dedicates shorts for GAA club fundraiser 'to the Normal People of Cooraclare' Paul Mescal dedicates shorts for GAA club fundraiser 'to the Normal People of Cooraclare'
GardaiPlace: KerryPlace: KillarneyOrganisation: Health and Safety Authority
Garda stock

Former Garda boss will not face charges in Munster corruption probe

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 31
  • 35
  • 45
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices