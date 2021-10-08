Man, 50s, dies in workplace accident in Killarney

A man aged in his 50s has died during a workplace accident in Kerry.

The incident occurred at around 10am yesterday morning at a building site at Greenane, Templenoe in Killarney.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised, but unfortunately the man, a worker at the premises, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was later removed to Kerry University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place soon.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that an investigation into the incident had commenced, the course of which would be determined by the results of the post-mortem.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified of the death and would be conducting its own investigations into the incident.