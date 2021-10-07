Man sues after 500ft fall in Kerry from Ireland's highest mountain leaves him in wheelchair

A man who suffered catastrophic injuries when he fell over 500 feet as he descended Carrauntoohil, the highest mountain in Ireland, has launched a High Court action.

Barry Griffin, an engineering manager with Dublin Air Traffic Control was on a work team-building exercise in the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks mountain range in Co. Kerry when the accident happened five years ago.

It is claimed he impacted repeatedly with rocks as he fell and suffered life-threatening injuries, was rendered tetraplegic and now has to use a wheelchair.

His action is against his employer the Irish Aviation Authority and he claims he understood the team-building mountain trek to be compulsory. He has also sued the Kerry operator who organises team-building exercises, Pat Falvey (Irish and Worldwide Adventures Ltd) of Beaufort, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

All the claims are denied and full defences have been filed in the case.

Mr Griffin’s counsel, Edward Walsh SC instructed by Stephen MacKenzie solicitors, told the court the case is of critical importance to Mr Griffin and as many as 65 witnesses will give evidence including 40 on the issue of liability.

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor will decide on whether to hear the liability issue first when the case returns before the High Court tomorrow.

Barry Griffin, aged 43, an engineering manager from Carlton Court, Swords, Co. Dublin, has sued his employer the Irish Aviation Authority of D’Olier Street, Dublin and Pat Falvey (Irish and Worldwide Adventures Ltd) of Beaufort, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Barry Griffin's claims

Mr Griffin has claimed in May 2013 he participated in a trip to Mount Brandon which was organised by his employer and he believed it was compulsory.

The following year and in May 2015, he participated in trips to Carrauntoohil and he also believed them to be compulsory.

On April 25, 2016, he claims he was informed by the Irish Aviation Authority that a fourth team-building trip had been organised and it was understood by him to be compulsory in the course of his employment. He has alleged the exact details of the exercise were not disclosed.

He claims he was part of a very large group from the Irish Aviation Authority who participated in the team-building exercise on May 19, 2016, and they were required to climb to the summit of Carrauntoohil, followed by the ascent and descent of Cnoc na Tionne.

He claims that after being directed and required to undertake a demanding mountaineering trek lasting several hours over challenging terrain, the group were allegedly instructed to descend the North West aspect of the North Eastern spur of Cnoc na Tionne, which he alleged was via a narrow unkempt and exposed route about 600 metres above sea level.

He has claimed he fell about 574 feet down the face of the mountain onto his back and it is alleged he developed very significant gravitational momentum and was unable to control or stop his fall.

Against the Irish Aviation Authority he claims a team-building exercise was organised when it ought to have known it was allegedly dangerous and there was an alleged failure to have regard for the level of expertise required to successfully or safely trek Carrauntoohil and Cnoc na Tionne.

He has further claimed he was allegedly allowed to form an impression or to believe he was under an obligation to attend or participate in the exercise.

He has claimed against Pat Falvey (Irish and Worldwide Adventures Ltd) that an alleged unwarranted or disproportionate amount of responsibility was placed on him and the group to have regard for their own safety and there was an alleged failure to have regard to the level of difficulty associated with trekking on the mountain range.

The claims are denied.