Garda probe after discovery of possible human remains in former Cork pub

Garda probe after discovery of possible human remains in former Cork pub

The bones are understood to have been found under the floorboards inside the former Nancy Spain’s pub on Barrack Street. 

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 13:06
Eoin English

Gardai in Cork city have sealed off a building site following the discovery of suspected human remains.

The bones are understood to have been found under the floorboards inside the former Nancy Spain’s pub on Barrack Street which has been undergoing demolition work in recent weeks as part of a major local authority social housing project.

Building work in this area of the site has now stopped.

The former Nancy Spain's pub on Barrack Street, Cork, where suspected human remains have been discovered. Picture Dan Linehan
The former Nancy Spain's pub on Barrack Street, Cork, where suspected human remains have been discovered. Picture Dan Linehan

Gardaí are at the scene this lunchtime awaiting the arrival of Garda scenes of crime experts.

They will undertake an inspection of the discovery in situ in an effort to confirm that the skeletal remains are human and to establish whether the remains are historic or more recent.

The results of their preliminary investigation will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Read More

Manhunt underway for man who allegedly robbed Cork taxi driver at knifepoint

More to follow

More in this section

Lie detector service offers to carry out polygraph probe on Ian Bailey Lie detector service offers to carry out polygraph probe on Ian Bailey
Government support called for after UCC food bank runs out of supplies in less than 50 minutes Government support called for after UCC food bank runs out of supplies in less than 50 minutes
Clare pub has kegs worth €200 each stolen from outside door Clare pub has kegs worth €200 each stolen from outside door
Nancy SpainsCrimePlace: Cork
Garda probe after discovery of possible human remains in former Cork pub

Paul Mescal dedicates shorts for GAA club fundraiser 'to the Normal People of Cooraclare'

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 31
  • 35
  • 45
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices