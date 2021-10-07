Garda probe after discovery of possible human remains in former Cork pub

Gardai in Cork city have sealed off a building site following the discovery of suspected human remains.
The bones are understood to have been found under the floorboards inside the former Nancy Spain’s pub on Barrack Street which has been undergoing demolition work in recent weeks as part of a major local authority social housing project.
Building work in this area of the site has now stopped.
Gardaí are at the scene this lunchtime awaiting the arrival of Garda scenes of crime experts.
They will undertake an inspection of the discovery in situ in an effort to confirm that the skeletal remains are human and to establish whether the remains are historic or more recent.
The results of their preliminary investigation will determine the course of the garda investigation.