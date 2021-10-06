Manhunt underway for man who allegedly robbed Cork taxi driver at knifepoint

A male is believed to have put a knife to a taxi driver’s throat near Ballyvolane Fire Station earlier this morning
Picture: Wanderley Massafelli/RollingNews.ie

Wed, 06 Oct, 2021 - 11:45
Liz Dunphy

A manhunt is reportedly underway in Cork after a male is believed to have robbed a taxi driver at knifepoint.

A male is believed to have put a knife to a taxi driver’s throat and stole money from him during an incident near Ballyvolane Fire Station earlier this morning, Virgin News reports.

In a statement, Gardaí confirmed that the force is looking into an incident involving a taxi driver.

"Gardaí at Watercourse Road are investigating a theft that occurred at Spring Lane in Blackpool. 

"At approximately 10am, a man, aged in his 60s, was threatened with a knife by a male passenger who was in his vehicle at the time.

"The man demanded money from the driver and later left the vehicle with a sum of cash.

"No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made," it said.

More to follow…

