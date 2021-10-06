Fundraiser raises more than €10k for Cork family left devastated after house fire

A fundraiser set up for a Cork family left devastated after a fire ripped through their Douglas home has reached €10,000 - more than double the appeal's first target.

Last Friday, Emergency services extinguished a fire that broke out at the O'Donoghue family home in Broadale, Maryborough Hill, Douglas, Co. Cork, after several hours.

Firefighters from Cork City Fire Brigade spent the entire afternoon fighting the blaze after reaching the scene in record time through busy traffic.

No loss of life or injuries were reported after the fire but the entire house was gutted and its contents badly damaged after the blaze.

Tragically Suzanne O'Donoghue was due to celebrate her wedding in just three weeks but the fire has destroyed most of her wedding garments and preparations.

Her brother Brendan, a secondary school student, lost all his laptop and school supplies in the blaze.

Karen Flannery, a family friend, set up the appeal after the distressed family was "left with nothing but the clothes on their backs" after the house fire.

In the fundraising appeal, Ms Flannery described the well-known family as "some of the most kind-hearted, hardworking people I’ve ever met".

"I'm posting this in the hopes to raise some funds to help get them get back on their feet.

"Any donations would be greatly appreciated and used to get the basics and to sort Brendan with a laptop and other supplies he needs for school.

"Hopefully this will help to ease some of the burden they are feeling over the loss of their home," she said.

She said the family is extremely grateful that no one was injured in the fire and thankful for all the support they have received.

The fundraiser, set up for Colm, Fiona, Suzanne, Cormac and Brendan has raised €10,620 to date after a €5,000 initial goal.

Donations can be made to the family on gofundme.