Cork City Fire Brigade tackle house fire in Douglas

Cork City Fire Brigade are currently at the scene of a fire in the Broadale Estate, Douglas in Co Cork.

Emergency services first received the call at 1.51pm and Angelsea Street Fire Station dispatched three units to the scene immediately.

The firefighters are still tackling the blaze at the semi-detached house but the risk of the fire spreading has been minimized.

Emergency services are at the scene of the fire. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

No loss of life or injuries have been reported but ambulance services are giving medical assistance to one person who was in the house.

Gardaí are also at the scene managing traffic around the incident.

Residents of the housing estate were full of praise for the fire brigade who arrived in just 14 minutes at the blaze during Friday afternoon traffic in the busy Cork town.

Fine Gael Councillor Deirdre Forde was present at the scene of the fire and expressed her sympathies to the affected family.

She said the loss of a home in a fire is very distressing but the community is offering what support it can.

"Broadale is a great estate and the residents have already offered comfort to those affected and they are being looked after by neighbours," she said.