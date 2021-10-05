UCC forced to reopen food bank for struggling students

UCC Students Union has said it is “disheartened” to have to reopen a food bank for students struggling to afford the bare necessities.

The Students Union Food Bank was first launched in 2019 to support students experiencing food insecurity, and the union has been forced to resume the service this year “due to increased cost of living, the housing crisis, cost of being in higher priced accommodation as well as many other issues that strain students financially”.

Caoimhe Walsh, Welfare Officer with the Students Union, says she’s had a lot of students contacting her who simply cannot afford food after they pay their rent for the month.

“Something needs to be done, things are only getting worse, and it’s actually so sad that we need to run the food bank again,” said Ms Walsh.

UCCSU are disheartened to announce that we are reopening our Students’ Union Food Bank this Wednesday in the Common Room from 5-7 due to increased cost of living, and cost of being in higher education as well as many other issues that strain students financially. pic.twitter.com/gV26S3owPV — UCC Students' Union (@UCCSU) October 4, 2021

UCC’s website estimates that students can expect to pay a minimum of €500 per month to rent a room in a house share, and up to €1,000 per month for a room in some student accommodation complexes.

The overall monthly cost of living for students in Cork is estimated to be up to €1,880 per month, or €470 a week. With the national minimum wage currently €10.20 per hour, a student would have to work over 45 hours per week just to break even. And that’s before factoring in fees.

The Student Union announced the reopening of the food bank on Monday, while at the same time the government cabinet was meeting on UCC campus to sign off on the €165bn National Development Plan.

“About two weeks ago we camped outside the Dáil with the USI (Union of Students Ireland) to protest the student accommodation crisis. Nobody even acknowledged us or spoke to us when we were outside the Dáil,” said Ms Walsh.

“On Monday when we announced the food bank, we were so annoyed, because the whole cabinet was on campus meeting with our President, in our college, and they wouldn't come and talk to us,” she added.