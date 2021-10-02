‘Russian roulette’ healthcare in Castletownbere

‘Russian roulette’ healthcare in Castletownbere

Dr. Fiona Kelly at her surgery in Castletownbere, West Cork, Ireland. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Sat, 02 Oct, 2021 - 11:00
Neil Michael

It’s just a matter of time before someone dies in Cork’s Beara Peninsula due to the lack of after-hours GP cover, one of Castletownbere’s two full-time GPs has warned.

Dr Fiona Kelly says it’s time the health service stopped “playing Russian Roulette” with people’s lives. 

She was speaking amid growing concern about the current SouthDoc staffing crisis in the region.

The area, which has a catchment of up to 7,000 people, has not had a full-time after-hours GP since the last one retired four weeks ago. And it won’t have one until a GP flies in from Egypt and starts on October 26. 

Further cover is arranged until January 31 but nothing is agreed beyond that date.

And while Dr Kelly and the only other full-time Castletown GP Dr Jacqueline Glisson offer a limited out-of-hours service Mondays and Tuesdays, there is no regular cover on the peninsula between Wednesday 5.30pm and 8am the following Monday.

“The system isn’t working,” Dr Kelly said.

“I feel like someone in the health service is playing Russian Roulette with people’s lives here.

“You should not have a situation where there is nobody working overnight and on call on a regular basis.

“I really fear it is now just a matter of time before somebody dies.”

Responding, a spokesperson for the HSE said, "We are in ongoing contact with SouthDoc about the recent issues relating to out-of-hours cover in the Castletownbere area.

“We understand an arrangement is in place to resolve this as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, we are engaging with SouthDoc as a matter of urgency to make sure there is no disruption in service."

More in this section

Praise for retiring Southern Courts Service manager Eamonn Kiely Praise for retiring Southern Courts Service manager Eamonn Kiely
Former Mayor of Cork County convicted for failing to file election expenses Former Mayor of Cork County convicted for failing to file election expenses
Cork City Fire Brigade tackle house fire in Douglas Cork City Fire Brigade tackle house fire in Douglas
CorkHealth
‘Russian roulette’ healthcare in Castletownbere

Kayaker rescued off west Cork after golfers raise alarm

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 29, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 27
  • 33
  • 37
  • 45
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices