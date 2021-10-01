Gardaí probe historical sex abuse claims linked to Waterford charity

Gardaí are investigating a claim of historical sexual abuse at a children’s charity in Waterford.

A woman, now aged in her mid-30s, made the complaint earlier this year.

The allegation, which centres on events that took place at the charity, Children’s Group Link, based at Military Rd in Waterford City, is understood to date back almost two decades.

The charity, which caters for marginalised children and teenagers in the city, moved into its longstanding premises on Military Rd in the early 1990s.

Gardaí have conducted a number of interviews in relation to the matter. However, a Garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner that no arrests have been made, and that they are awaiting direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Children's Group Link and its board members did not respond to requests for comment.

The Charities Regulator told the Irish Examiner that it was notified of the allegation by a member of the public last June.

"Due to the content of the concern, it was forwarded to An Garda Síochána," a spokeswoman said.

However, gardaí had already been aware of the complaint since early 2021 when they began investigating. The investigation is being handled by the Protective Services Unit attached to Waterford Garda Station.

A spokesperson for the Charities Regulator said there is no requirement under law for a registered charity to notify the regulator about internal matters "particularly where they might fall under the remit" of other State bodies such as An Garda Síochána or Tusla.

The charity was founded in 1979 to cater for marginalised children and teenagers in Waterford City, and marked its 40th anniversary two years ago with the renaming of its premises as the Mary Halligan Child, Teenage and Community Centre, in recognition of its founder.

According to its 2020 annual report, more than 100 young people visit, participate, and use its facilities per week, with its fundraisers and organised events drawing the help of up to 80 volunteers in some cases.

In that report, Children’s Group Link outlines that it is "acutely aware of its responsibilities to the children, teenagers, young adults and 'at risk' youth that form part of the core membership of our charity", with all board members, staff, and key volunteers garda vetted.