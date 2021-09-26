Gardaí investigate after man injured in fight between large group of youths in Cork

Gardaí are investigating after reports of a large group of youths fighting in the Riverstown area of Glanmire in Co Cork.
The fight broke out yesterday evening between a group of youths and gardaí responded to the incident after local reports.
However, the participants fled from the scene after their arrival and no arrests were made.
Gardaí have said one man, aged in his 20s, received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
The man did not receive treatment at the scene for his injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.
A spokeperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Gardaí received report of a large group of youths fighting in the Riverstown area of Glanmire, Co. Cork, yesterday evening, September 25, 2021.
"Gardaí attended and those present fled the scene. A man in his 20s received non-life threatening injuries.
"He was not treated at the scene. Investigation is ongoing."