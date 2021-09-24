Gardaí appeal for information tracing missing Cork man

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Clonakilty, Co Cork since last Friday.
Joseph Harte was last seen in the Cork town on September 17 and it is thought he may be in the Cork city area.
Gardaí and the man's family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
In the most recent picture available to the gardaí, Mr Harte is pictured with long hair and full facial hair but his appearance has since changed.
The 40-year-old is described as being 6' in height of slim build with short dark hair and is clean-shaven.
Anyone with information on Mr Harte's whereabouts are asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1577, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.