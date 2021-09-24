Gardaí appeal for information tracing missing Cork man

Gardaí and the man's family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward. 
Gardaí appeal for information tracing missing Cork man

The most recent picture of missing man, Joseph Harte. Since the picture was taken Mr Harte has cut his hair and shaved his beard. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 15:31
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have appealed to the public for information on the whereabouts of a man missing from Clonakilty, Co Cork since last Friday. 

Joseph Harte was last seen in the Cork town on September 17 and it is thought he may be in the Cork city area. 

Gardaí and the man's family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information to come forward. 

The most recent picture of missing man, Joseph Harte. Since the picture was taken Mr Harte has cut his hair and shaved his beard. Picture: Gardaí
The most recent picture of missing man, Joseph Harte. Since the picture was taken Mr Harte has cut his hair and shaved his beard. Picture: Gardaí

In the most recent picture available to the gardaí, Mr Harte is pictured with long hair and full facial hair but his appearance has since changed.  

The 40-year-old is described as being 6' in height of slim build with short dark hair and is clean-shaven. 

Anyone with information on Mr Harte's whereabouts are asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1577, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

One man charged as gardaí seize €52k drugs in east Clare One man charged as gardaí seize €52k drugs in east Clare
Mother makes appeal on behalf of woman who tried to snatch her baby boy in Kerry Mother makes appeal on behalf of woman who tried to snatch her baby boy in Kerry
Garda stock Suspension of eight gardaí in Limerick akin to a  'witch-trial', claims TD
MissingCork
Gardaí appeal for information tracing missing Cork man

UCC supporting staff involved in Wexford plane crash-landing

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 16
  • 21
  • 36
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices