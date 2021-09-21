Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash near Blarney

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a road traffic collision near Blarney in Cork this afternoon.
A section of the Blarney to Tower road has now been closed following the incident.
The collision involving the motorcyclist and a truck occurred close to the entrance to Willison Estate on the R617 between Blarney and Tower at around 1pm.
Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics and two units of the Cork City Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.
The motorcyclist had suffered serious injuries and he was removed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.
The road between Paud’s Cross and the Shournagh Line is closed to all vehicular traffic, with pedestrian access only to Willison Estate.
Gardaí have appealed to witnesses to the collision to contact them.