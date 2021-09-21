Kerry gardener scores gold with ferntastic display at Chelsea Flower Show

The Kerry man said his display was almost three years in the making and represented a 'microcosm' of the gardens in Kells Bay House and Gardens
Kerry gardener scores gold with ferntastic display at Chelsea Flower Show

Kerry's Billy Alexander has received a Gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London

Tue, 21 Sep, 2021 - 12:30
Nicole Glennon

A Kerry gardener has won a gold medal at this year's Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Billy Alexander of Kells Bay House and Garden said he was “elated” to be taking home the prestigious accolade at this year’s Flower Show.

The show, usually synonymous with May and the arrival of summer, was pushed back to September this year, giving gardeners the extra challenge of reimagining their displays for autumn.

It was ideal for Mr Alexander whose display showcased non-flowering ferns, homegrown in the 17-hectare Kells Bay Gardens, a subtropical haven overlooking the Dingle Peninsula.

The Kerry man said this year’s display was almost three years in the making and represented a “microcosm” of the gardens in Kells Bay.

The vast majority of ferns on display in this year’s show naturally thrive in the peninsula’s rainy conditions, he said, and while only about 50 ferns made the display, more than 100 were transported to London where he made the final decision on which to showcase.

Billy Alexander's display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. 
Billy Alexander's display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. 

It took him six days to perfect his display, with the aid of Kells Bay gardener Grzeg Zawlocki by his side for the first four.

The last two days were spent making “tweaks,” he said, “checking for little brown leaves and anything out of place.” The Chelsea Flower Show is an application-only event, with four grades of award presented to exhibitioners including gold, silver-gilt, silver and bronze.

The invitation to showcase at this year’s event had not been without its challenges, Mr Alexander said, as the realities of transporting agricultural matter during a pandemic, and across borders, has resulted in “significant logistical and financial investments along the way.” 

“Between Covid and Brexit - the Brexit issues were huge, huge paperwork and huge costs.” 

“And the logistics, regardless of any of that, of getting big plants from southwest Ireland over to London city to a show is a huge challenge... and it's not like you're delivering to a friend in the back garden, it's the Chelsea Flower Show!"

Billy Alexander's display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Kells Bay House and Gardens
Billy Alexander's display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: Kells Bay House and Gardens

Mr Alexander said his fern collection is “the real jewel in the crown” at Kells Bay Gardens, and the enthusiasm and level of care required to conserve and build upon the historical and rare species has been “several decades in the making.” 

For those who aren’t lucky enough to be in London this week, the ferns on display will be returning to Kells Bay Gardens which is open to the public from 9.30am to dusk daily all year round.

“Everything that's on the stand, came from the garden itself, came from the nursery, the moss, the underplanting...and most of it will return to the garden,” he said.

Speaking about the display, Jon Wheatley, senior RHS Judge said it was “probably the most outstanding exhibit of ferns I have ever seen at any Chelsea show.” 

Mr Wheatley said the range and quality of Mr Alexander’s plants was “quite exceptional" and said the gardener was "a credit to his country."

The gold honour is the second Mr Alexander has received from Britain’s Royal Horticultural Society having already taken home the top prize at the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival in July earlier this year.

