No alternative but to shut Co Cork mental health facility - HSE

The Owenacurra Centre, which is situated at the centre of Midleton, currently hosts 19 patients, some of whom have lived there for many years
No alternative but to shut Co Cork mental health facility - HSE

Cork TD Sean Sherlock said that the timeframe for closing Owenacurra “is very premature”.

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 18:31
Cianan Brennan

The HSE says that it has had no alternative but to shut a Co Cork mental health facility as the only way to make use of the site is if the existing buildings were demolished.

Representatives from the executive’s mental health services division are set to tell an Oireachtas committee tomorrow that “any level of refurbishment” could not bring the Owenacurra Centre in Midleton “to the standards required”.

Michael Fitzgerald, the HSE’s chief officer for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is expected to tell the sub-committee on mental health that “it was only when the fabric of the building was assessed for this work that we established that the only way to refurbish the building was to knock it”.

The Owenacurra Centre, which is situated at the centre of the town, currently hosts 19 patients, some of whom have lived there for many years. The centre is due to close at the end of next month, a decision which has caused much consternation locally in Midleton.

A community meeting on the matter is due to be held at the Midleton Park Hotel this evening.

'Every option involves a complete demolition'

“We have reviewed all options for the centre, and every option involves a complete demolition of the existing building rather than a phased refurbishment,” Mr Fitzgerald is expected to tell the Oireachtas sub-committee on Tuesday afternoon.

“This was not our original plan for the valuable service at the Owenacurra Centre, and while it was a difficult decision, there was no other option open to us,” he will say, adding that the “immediate priority is the welfare of the 19 residents of the centre”.

A briefing document on the matter prepared for the committee states that due to the “major defects” identified at the centre “there is no refurbishment option which will allow residents to remain on site”.

Local Labour TD Sean Sherlock said that the timeframe for closing Owenacurra “is very premature”.

“I do believe that the idea that repair and upgrading of the building should not be taken off the table as an option,” he said.

It emerged last month that the Owenacurra centre had received a favourable report from the Mental Health Commission just months before the HSE decided to shut it down.

An annual inspection in February at the centre praised it as being “in a good state of repair”. Inspectors found five non-compliances with regulations and 21 areas where the centre was compliant.

Read More

Hospital asked to review security after anti-vaccine protesters approach staff

More in this section

Drug Use in West Midlands, England Drug injection centre needed for Cork city, policing committee hears 
Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan funeral Lixnaw remembers 'kind, gentle' Eileen and Jamie at funeral
Woman due in court following assault of man in Limerick city Woman due in court following assault of man in Limerick city
No alternative but to shut Co Cork mental health facility - HSE

Wally the walrus looks to be homeward bound after being spotted in Iceland

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 18, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 24
  • 37
  • 44
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices