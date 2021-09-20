Lixnaw remembers 'kind, gentle' Eileen and Jamie at funeral

Eileen O’Sullivan and her son Jamie were remembered as “kind, gentle” people at their requiem Mass this morning, with their deaths leaving the local community 'lost for words'.

The pair were killed by Ms O’Sullivan’s partner Mossie O’Sullivan in an apparent double-murder suicide two weeks ago.

While Mossie O'Sullivan was buried last Monday, Eilen and Jamie's service was held in St Michael's Church, Lixnaw, Co Kerry, at 11am today to allow time for her sisters and brothers-in-law to travel from the UK.

A Massey Ferguson tractor and Jamie's white car were parked outside the church as their coffins were brought in.

Celebrant and local parish priest Fr Anthony O’Sullivan spoke of a community lost for words.

“We communicate through words,” he told mourners.

“Words we use to express what we think, what we believe, what we feel.

“There are times words fail us in expressing the depth of our feelings, whether of joy and happiness or, on the other side, sadness and sorrow.

“That is how we feel these recent days here with the tragic deaths of Eileen, Jamie and Mossie.”

Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan's 11am service was held in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

And Fr O’Sullivan, who had administered last rites on the family at their home in Ballyrehan, just outside Lixnaw after their bodies were discovered on the evening of September 7, said: "Words seem inadequate to comprehend this tragic loss of life.

“We come today to pay our respects and to pray for Eileen and Jamie and to pray for you, their loved ones, to give you strength and every hope.

“We give God thanks for Eileen and Jamie and for the gifts that God gave them.

“They were kind, gentle and went about their lives with dignity.

No suicide note has been found, according to friends of Mossie O’Sullivan, a former bus and truck driver who gave up working to care for Eileen after she suffered a stroke. Friends, who remain baffled why he “of all people” would kill the two people he was most devoted to, say he recently had a cancer test and may have had a bad result.

In the hundreds of tributes to Jamie on rip.ie, he was remembered as a rogue, beautiful friend and a true gentleman with a bright future ahead of him.

A couple in Ardfert wrote: “You went too soon Jamie.

You were a pleasure to know. Mossie and Eileen were so proud of the young man you had become.

“Rest now in heavenly peace together with your loving parents.”

“Ye were lovely people that never had a bad word to say about anyone,” another person wrote.

“You may have been quiet and polite in school but you had roguery as well.” A woman wrote: “Jamie, what can I say but thank you.

“From the very first days of your being, you brought me such happiness and a beautiful friendship full of fun, laughter, tears and learning growing up.

“Who needs a gate when we can hop the ditch?

“If I could do it all over again with you I would in a heartbeat.” Another wrote: “I will never forget the great childhood memories we had.”

His colleagues at Liebherr, where he had recently passed his apprenticeship, wrote: “The whole factory is devastated by the shocking news of your death Jamie.

“Such a lovely, hard-working young man with such a fantastic, bright future ahead of you, cut short by this tragic event.” Among the hundreds of condolence messages for his mother Eileen, she was fondly remembered as a pleasure to live near, a willing help, a dear friend, and a woman whose generosity “knew no bounds”.