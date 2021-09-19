Kerry Lotto player falls just one number short of winning €16.5m jackpot

A Lotto player from the Kerry village of Beaufort fell just one number short of winning Saturday’s €16.5m jackpot.

It was the third highest jackpot ever available in the National Lottery.

However, the player still managed to scoop an impressive €257,723 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

There was no jackpot winner in the Lotto or Lotto Plus draws, but more than 160,000 players won prizes.

The numbers from Saturday’s draw were 9, 14, 22, 24, 37, 44 and the bonus was 45.

The Kerry player bought their ticket in the Carson's Daybreak in Beaufort. Shop owner Melvin Carson, a fifth generation shop owner in the village, said his "heart stopped" when he got a call late on Saturday night from the National Lottery.

What a story that would have been, to have a €16 million euro winner in such a small Kerry village,” he laughed.

“It’s not the jackpot prize but it’s still a brilliant prize for one of my customers to win. We are a very small, close knit community down here in Beaufort and I can guarantee that whoever it is, it will be such a well deserving prize. We are a small local convenience store and post office with five employees so it’s a tremendous feeling here knowing that one of our customers is over a quarter of a million euro richer this morning. I know the entire village will be buzzing at this news so we wish them every bit of success with their win."

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since June 9 and it will hit €17m on Wednesday.

With it rolling since the summer, it is now edging closer to reaching the current jackpot cap.

The jackpot is currently capped at €18.96m a figure which represents the record breaking Lotto win by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow in June 2008.

A National Lottery spokesperson explained: “Once the jackpot exceeds the cap, no more money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

“The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

“If the jackpot is won at an amount higher than €18.96m, that amount will become the game’s new jackpot cap.”