GAA chiefs voice 'extreme disappointment' over Páirc planning refusal

The GAA has been refused planning for a revamp of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium in Cork City because it included proposals for two car parks on publicly-owned land.

The proposed car park sites are within an area designated to be part of the linear Marina Park, which is being developed around the southern flank of the stadium.

In their decision, city planners said there is a presumption against developing land zoned for public open space, and they said the location of the car parks would severely limit the council’s ability to develop a large iconic public park as planned.

They said the proposed car parks are within an area identified as flood storage for Marina Park, and allowing the car parks would limit the available flood storage volume within the park and in the wider docklands drainage strategy.

They also said that because the site is within an area identified as flood storage, there was an obligation on the applicant to provide a flood impact assessment with the planning application, but none was included.

CGI images of the proposed redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork.

Colm O’Leary, of the Ballintemple Area Residents Association, who led opposition to the car parking element, said the refusal was the right decision.

We hope the stadium is successful, but not at any cost or to the detriment of Marina Park,” he said.

He thanked the more than 100 people who made submissions on the planning application and all the local politicians who had supported them.

In a statement, the board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium and Cork GAA said they noted the decision with “surprise and extreme disappointment”, and said serious safety issues and infrastructural deficits that have the potential to impede the development of the stadium into the future remain.

“The board and Cork GAA’s intention was always to enhance the operation of the stadium and to improve its interaction and integration with Marina Park," they said.

As applicants, we were expecting a request for further information from the Planning Department, and would have fully engaged with that process, as is standard practice in most applications of this size and scale. No such request was forthcoming.

“The issue of insufficient disabled parking in proximity to the stadium, which was highlighted prominently in the application, remains a critical deficit.

“The board will continue to seek an appropriate resolution to the issues outlined, and will now consider all options."

Just four years after the €90m regeneration of the sports ground, Páirc Uí Chaoimh CTR applied to Cork City Council in July for planning permission for a raft of upgrades to and around the stadium.

Apart from the car parks, it included proposals for a new GAA museum, exhibition, visitor centre and café, for extra conference centre use and new entrance porches at the city and Blackrock ends.

Green Party councillor Dan Boyle said that the refusal was the right decision, and he suggested the application be resubmitted without the excessive car parking spaces.