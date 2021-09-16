Cork GAA’s premium seat details announced

The 'Rebels Rising Premium Seat offer' provides two options which comprises access to every GAA game staged at the venue as well as all Cork club championship matches at any venue
Cork GAA’s premium seat details announced

The 'Rebels Rising Premium Seat offer' provides two options which comprises access to every GAA game staged at the venue as well as all Cork club championship matches at any venue. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 18:00
John Fogarty

Cork GAA have announced their new 10-year Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium seat packages.

The “Rebels Rising Premium Seat offer” provides two options which comprises access to every GAA game staged at the venue as well as all Cork club championship matches at any venue.

There is also the opportunity to buy tickets for concerts and other sporting events there as well as Munster finals, All-Ireland semi-finals and finals played elsewhere when Cork are involved.

The centre field offer, priced at €6,500, is a seat in the middle of the South Stand (sections 205, 206, 207 and 209), while the half-forward package at €5,000 is a seat in the South Stand but in either half of the field (sections 202, 203, 204, 209, 210 and 211).

“The stadium which hosts games for the Cork Hurling and Football teams along with the Cork Ladies Football and Camogie teams, along with a large number of club games, has been recognised as one of the premier sporting venues in the country,” reads the press release.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh can cater for approximately 2,000 premium seat holders.

Last year, the Cork County Board provided the existing 800 holders with a complimentary year as a result of Covid prohibiting spectators or severely reducing attendances for long periods in 2020.

The €6,500 offer is similar to the priority ticket that was made available in November 2016 prior to the stadium reopening the following year following redevelopment.

- Visit www.gaacork.ie/premiumtickets for further information.

More in this section

Big hitter Cillian Kiely mulling over Offaly comeback for 2022 Big hitter Cillian Kiely mulling over Offaly comeback for 2022
Sarsfields pull away from Milford but suffer injury blows Sarsfields pull away from Milford but suffer injury blows
Eoin Murphy welcomes Brian Cody reappointment: 'We can have no complaints' Eoin Murphy welcomes Brian Cody reappointment: 'We can have no complaints'
#Cork GAA#Hurling#Gaelic Football
CBC Cork v St Flannan's Ennis - Munster GAA Dr. Harty Cup Final

Munster chiefs confirm the return of post-primary schools GAA next month

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices