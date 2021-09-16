Cork GAA’s premium seat details announced

Cork GAA have announced their new 10-year Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium seat packages.

The “Rebels Rising Premium Seat offer” provides two options which comprises access to every GAA game staged at the venue as well as all Cork club championship matches at any venue.

There is also the opportunity to buy tickets for concerts and other sporting events there as well as Munster finals, All-Ireland semi-finals and finals played elsewhere when Cork are involved.

The centre field offer, priced at €6,500, is a seat in the middle of the South Stand (sections 205, 206, 207 and 209), while the half-forward package at €5,000 is a seat in the South Stand but in either half of the field (sections 202, 203, 204, 209, 210 and 211).

“The stadium which hosts games for the Cork Hurling and Football teams along with the Cork Ladies Football and Camogie teams, along with a large number of club games, has been recognised as one of the premier sporting venues in the country,” reads the press release.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh can cater for approximately 2,000 premium seat holders.

Last year, the Cork County Board provided the existing 800 holders with a complimentary year as a result of Covid prohibiting spectators or severely reducing attendances for long periods in 2020.

The €6,500 offer is similar to the priority ticket that was made available in November 2016 prior to the stadium reopening the following year following redevelopment.

- Visit www.gaacork.ie/premiumtickets for further information.