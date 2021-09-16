Patricia Messinger inducted into Irish radio Hall of Fame after 30 years on Cork's airwaves 

Cork's queen of morning radio Patricia Messinger is “thrilled and humbled” to be inducted into Irish Radio’s Hall of Fame.

The C103 presenter, who last year celebrated her 30th year on the airwaves, will join the likes of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny, Marion Finucane, Larry Gogan and Ian Dempsey with this prestigious honour.

Ms Messinger said it was “unbelievable” to have her name added to the wall alongside people she “grew up listening to” and “aspired to be.”

“I can’t believe my name is on a wall with those people, it’s mind-boggling. It’s very, very humbling.”

While accepting her award, the host of Cork Today said she was brought back to a “very early day” in her career when a man appearing on her programme sat her down and said; “you do realize that people prefer to listen to men on the radio.”

“I've been doing this for 31 years in November, I am doing the same program in the same time slot, on the same radio station so put that your pipe and smoke it!"

While radio remains “a male-dominated industry,” Ms Messinger said she is proof that women can thrive in it.

“I've got to be doing something right, people are still listening," she quipped.

Patricia Messinger recently celebrated 30 years at Cork Today.

Indeed, Cork Today’s most recent JNLR figures (2020-3) show 43,000 adults tune in each day to hear Ms Messinger dissect the day’s current affairs and local human interest stories.

Over the years, both the host and the show have been nominated for numerous PPI and IMRO Radio Awards. In 2015, she proudly picked up Gold at the then PPI Radio Awards when Cork Today won Best Current Affairs Programme.

This year’s 2021 IMRO Radio Awards also recognised East Coast FM's Declan Meehan, RTÉ Lyrics FM's George Hamilton and the late BBC Radio Ulster presenter Stephen Clements for their outstanding contributions to Irish radio.

Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards Committee, Chris Doyle said this year’s inductees have had a significant impact in their radio careers.

“They are trailblazers, entertainers, amazing broadcasters and have literally seen and done it all.

"The inductees today have connected with audiences over many years and demonstrate how powerful radio really is.”

On Ms Messinger, the IMRO panel commended the host's “great empathy towards her audience” and noted how she “always champions the underdog.”