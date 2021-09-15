€42,500 worth of suspected drugs seized following search on bus in Co Cork

Gardaí have seized around €42,500 worth of suspected cannabis herb following a search in Co Cork.

Two men have also been arrested following the operation on the Youghal Road in Midleton.

The operation was targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Midleton via public transport.

Gardaí from the Midleton District Drug Unit carried out a checkpoint on the Youghal Road this afternoon and stopped a public bus before conducting a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84.

Cannabis herb, subject to analysis, with a street value of €35,000 was seized.

Two men, both in their early 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Midleton Garda Station.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a follow-up search by members of the Waterford Drug Unit, €7,500 worth of suspected cannabis herb was seized at a residence in Waterford.

All drugs seized will be sent for analysis, gardaí said.

A spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.