Former Dunnes Stores being converted into vaccine centre in Cork

The former Dunnes Stores on North Main St is currently being converted into a vaccine centre for the ongoing rollout of the HSE's programme.

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 16:58
Shauna Bowers

The Covid vaccination centre at Páirc Uí Chaoimh has officially closed but the HSE is preparing to open a new centre on North Main St in Cork city.

The former Dunnes Stores on North Main St is currently being converted into a vaccine centre for the ongoing rollout of the HSE's programme.

Tradesmen are working around the clock to prepare the former retail unit for a reopening within weeks.

Dunnes Stores closed in 2016, adding to growing concerns around dereliction and vacancy rates on North Main St. 

The last appointments at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh vaccination centre took place on Tuesday afternoon, almost six months after the first vaccinations were administered there in March. 

Some 158,081 doses of the Covid vaccine were administered in the GAA stadium since that time.

The HSE said planning is currently underway for the next phase of the vaccination programme.

Gerry O'Dwyer, chief executive of the South/South West Hospital Group, thanked Cork GAA for making their facilities available to the programme.

He also thanked them for their help to ensure the centre was "accessible and efficient".

"It allowed us to increase capacity for Cork city and the wider region at a time when it was essential to deliver as many vaccination appointments as possible," he said.

