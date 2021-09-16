Shortage of refuges for domestic violence victims in Co Cork 'absolute disgrace'  

Councillors call for more beds for women and children fleeing abuse
Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan said there was a need for at least one safe house in each of the council's divisions, as did Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea. File picture

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 06:30
Sean O’Riordan

The shortage of "safe havens" for victims of domestic violence in Cork has been branded an "absolute disgrace", with the council urged to provide more beds for women and children fleeing abuse.

Women escaping such trauma in the East Cork area could only rely on one safe house in Cork City, which usually has six beds, but this was reduced to three because of Covid-19 restrictions, according to independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley.

“It's scary the amount of domestic violence out there. There's a women's refuge in Cork City with six beds and only three can be used at the moment. This is scary. There's not a hope this can cover the need in both the city and county,” she said.

She described the lack of such facilities “as an absolute disgrace”. 

“We need something in East Cork. I don't think it's a big ask. We need an emergency house,” Ms Linehan-Foley added.

In response, Cork County Council said it would invite voluntary groups involved in protecting victims of domestic violence to a special meeting to discuss providing more "safe houses".

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath, head of the council's housing committee, said he would invite voluntary protection groups to their next meeting on Friday, September 24, to discuss how the local authority could help.

Need for safe house in each council division

Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan said there was a need for at least one safe house in each of the council's divisions, as did Fine Gael councillor John Paul O'Shea.

Mr Dalton-O'Sullivan pointed out that his grandfather was one of the people who helped set up the domestic violence refuge in the city.

Green Party councillor Liam Quaide, a psychologist, said there was “a very pressing need” for these around the county.

He said he'd spoken with representatives of You Are Not Alone, an organisation supporting people in domestic violence situations in North Cork and East Cork, and they have been keen to address the council's housing committee for some time on the issue.

“It’s well known that domestic violence has intensified during the Covid restrictions. The damage wreaked by domestic violence is devastating and far-reaching. I believe the council should do everything it can to support the development of a safe house as a matter of urgency,” Mr Quaide said.

Fine Gael councillor Sinéad Sheppard said she had dealt with a number of women victims at her weekly advice clinics.

“There should be a safe facility in each of our three divisions. I would welcome support groups to come and talk to us,” Mr McGrath said.

His comments were welcomed by Ms Linehan-Foley, who won agreement from fellow councillors to engage with the HSE and other relevant agencies to provide supports for refuges the local authority might open up.

#domestic violenceplace: corkorganisation: cork county council
