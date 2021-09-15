Drew Harris asked to appear before Cork policing committee over Carrigaline manpower shortages

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to be asked to appear before the Cork City and County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) to face questions on claims gardaí in the biggest town in the county are short of manpower and equipment while also having to sometimes protect the Taoiseach's home.

Concerns were raised at the latest JPC by independent councillor Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan and Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire with the former saying gardaí in the Carrigaline area, which also serves a big hinterland including Crosshaven and Passage West, are seriously under-resourced.

Mr Dalton-O'Sullivan was told by Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin that garda numbers have fluctuated in the Carrigaline station over the past two years, but there are now 22 there.

The councillor maintained this wasn't enough given the district's population, adding that local gardaí lack a special transportation vehicle for prisoners and their IT equipment is inadequate.

Station not open 24/7

Mr Dalton-O'Sullivan also expressed concern that the station isn't open to the public on a 24/7 basis, especially considering the population it covers.

“Because of the lack of proper prisoner transportation vehicles, gardaí there have to call their HQs [Anglesea Street/Togher] to get it and it can take up to 30 minutes to arrive, which is tying them up,” he said.

The councillor claimed local gardaí were using their personal mobile phones to keep in contact with other stations and the public.

“We need guaranteed [24/7] opening hours and increased resources there," he told Chief Supt McPolin.

"I made a request for the Garda Commissioner before to meet us on these issues and no response was forthcoming. I request that we write to him again looking for him to address this meeting.”

He said gardaí from the sub-district of Douglas have to sometimes send personnel to Micheál Martin's home in Ballintemple for protection duties, which further reduces personnel who can respond to issues in the Carrigaline area.

“We need a meeting with the commissioner. The community in Carrigaline want it,” Mr Dalton-O'Sullivan added.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said a lot of expanding urban areas like Carrigaline didn't have the Garda resources to match increases in population.

'Resources seriously stretched'

“Resources there are seriously stretched. People in Carrigaline are concerned. There's only one car out on patrol in the area at night. We need a significant amount of gardaí there,” he said.

Chief Supt McPolin maintained there was no issue with vehicles for prisoner transportation coming into Carrigaline from neighbouring stations and the area is “adequately resourced" with back-up specialist units.

However, he said he'd bring the IT issues raised by the two politicians to the attention of the local Garda superintendent.