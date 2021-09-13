Cork's Crawford Art Gallery to display Rembrandt in Print exhibition

Cork Printmakers will also set up a print studio in the gallery to explore the tools, processes, and practice of contemporary printmaking
Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 17:25
Shauna Bowers

A collection of works by legendary Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn will go on display in the Crawford Art Gallery this week, after being on hold for 16 months.

Rembrandt in Print, which will run in the gallery from September 17 until January 9, will include 50 of the artist’s finest works from the Ashmolean museum’s world-class collection of over 200 etchings and dry-prints.

The prints, which are almost 400 years old, are perfectly preserved, revealing rich detail of the work.

The Crawford Art Gallery is the final gallery to host Rembrandt in Print on its international tour and is the only venue in Ireland where the exhibition can be viewed. The display is free to the public and can be viewed daily.

Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669) is best known for his self-portraits and scenes of everyday life.

The exhibition includes a range of these images such as intimate family studies, a selection of confronting life-drawn nudes and carefully detailed characters observed on the streets including beggars, peasants, Ringball players and the repugnant Rat Catcher (1632).

An extensive educational programme from the learn and explore team at the gallery will accompany this exhibition in order to introduce a new generation of younger visitors to the work of the esteemed Dutch master.

In collaboration with Cork Printmakers, a print studio will be set up in the Crawford Art Gallery to explore the tools, processes, and practice of contemporary printmaking.

Presented in parallel with Rembrandt in Print, it will recreate a printmaker's studio in the heart of the gallery and will be accompanied by workshops and online resources.

Ashmolean curator, An Van Camp said the collection of works is the “best-of-the best” of the Rembrandt prints collection.

“He created extraordinary prints by using existing techniques in his own artistic and innovative way. His prints range from squiggly, drawing-like sketches to more pictorial, heavily-hatched compositions,” the curator said.

"While apparently quite diverse at first sight, all Rembrandt’s printed works are characterised by his talent for storytelling and his keen observational skills. His subjects are steeped in drama, adding atmosphere to views of the Dutch countryside or imbuing biblical scenes with lively characters.”

The exhibition was organised by the Ashmolean Museum at the University of Oxford, and is being displayed through a partnership between the gallery and KLM Dutch airlines.

The Irish Examiner is also the official media partner for the exhibition and will feature coverage in print and online of the learn and explore programme.

