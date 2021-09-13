Cork council wants more measures to stop people driving the wrong way on motorways

Cork County Council is to ask Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to introduce greater safety measures to cut down on the number of deaths caused by people driving the wrong way on motorways.

There have been several such fatal accidents in recent years, especially along the Cork-Dublin motorway (M8) in North Cork.

The issue was raised at a county council meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor William O'Leary. He pointed out that one of his constituents lost his life nearly two years ago after going the wrong way along the motorway between Watergrasshill and Rathcormac and colliding with another vehicle.

“We need to engage with appropriate public bodies requesting that enhanced signage and warning measures would be installed on our motorway slip roads to indicate if a road-user is entering the motorway from the wrong direction,” Mr O'Leary said.

Although some measures are in place, a strong case should be made to enhance them in the interest of public safety owing to the number of road fatalities caused by this. A national audit is required in this regard.”

Mr O'Leary said he was especially concerned that elderly drivers are at greater risk of doing it because they get confused.

“We need to approach TII and the Department of Transport,” he added.

Three fatal accidents between Fermoy and Mitchelstown

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O'Brien said there had been three fatal accidents due to such mistakes between Fermoy and Mitchelstown while her fellow FF councillor Frank O'Flynn said he'd spoken to a number of people who admitted they had gone the wrong way down the motorway, but fortunately lived to tell the tale.

“This will only become a bigger issue as we build more motorways. There should be a flashing light saying do not enter,” he said.

Watergrasshill-based Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O'Callaghan, who lives very close to the M8, said she had seen a lot of these incidents occurring.

Independent councillor Frank Roche maintained the solution was to create ramps on slip roads which would rise if sensors detect vehicles going the wrong way.

He suggested the ramps could even be fitted with devices to puncture tyres and prevent the vehicle from moving any further.

Padraig Barrett, the council's director of roads, said he would bring the councillors' concerns to TII.