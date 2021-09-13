Cork and Waterford RNLI rescue stricken boat and man stranded on cliff at weekend

RNLI volunteer crews in both Cork and Waterford came to the assistance of people in difficulty off the Munster coastline this past weekend.

On Saturday evening, the Courtmacsherry RNLI team helped rescue two people and a dog from a stricken boat that had suffered engine failure a mile from Garrettstown in West Cork.

The RNLI volunteers launched their all-weather lifeboat at 6pm to go to the aid of the 21ft yacht, which got into difficulties near the Barrel Rocks.

The yacht had been travelling from Courtmacsherry to Kinsale when its engine died.

With a strong southwest/wind blowing the boat towards the nearby rocks and shore cliffs, the RNLI crew made the decision to attach a tow and guide the yacht to safety.

During the operation, the yacht was able to use its anchor to keep it away from the nearby breaking Barrel Rocks, while another pleasure boat stood by to provide safety back-up until the RNLI had attached the tow.

Thereafter, the RNLI lifeboat carefully brought the broken-down boat to the Kinsale Harbour pontoon just before 7.15pm.

“With winds blowing strongly towards the dangerous shoreline today, it was great to reach the casualty quickly and perform a smooth rescue,” said Courtmacsherry RNLI’s deputy launching authority Philip White.

“Again, thanks to all the volunteers today, with some leaving their TV sets midway through the All-Ireland football final to help others in trouble at sea.”

The volunteer crew involved in the call-out were coxswain Mark John Gannon, mechanic Chris Guy and crew members Donal Young, Dave Philips, Evin O’Sullivan and Jim O’Donnell.

Tramore rescue





Emergency services responding to a man trapped by the Ladies' Slip cliff area of Tramore beach on Sunday. Picture: Tramore RNLI/Facebook





On Sunday, Tramore RNLI volunteers, together with Tramore Coast Guard and Rescue helicopter 117, came to the rescue of a man who had become trapped at the base of the Ladies’ Slip cliff close to Tramore beach.

A spokesperson said the man had become stranded in a very difficult-to-reach area of the cliff base.

The rescue operation began at 11pm, and emergency services reached the man's location a short time later.

After the RNLI crew and Tramore Coast Guard had administered first aid to the man, a paramedic from Rescue 117 winched down to further assess his condition.

Following this, the man was stretchered and brought to an awaiting ambulance, which transported him to Waterford University Hospital for further assessment.

Speaking after the rescue, a Tramore RNLI spokesperson thanked all involved in the successful operation.

"Fantastic teamwork and effort was put into this difficult extraction as the casualty was in a very difficult to reach area of the cliff base. Well done everyone."