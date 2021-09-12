Kerry murder-suicide: Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan will not be buried for another week

Eileen O’Sullivan and her son Jamie, the victims of this week's murder-suicide in Lixnaw, Co Kerry, will not be buried for another week.

A private family funeral will take place for Eileen and Jamie on Monday, September 20, with Requiem Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 am in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw followed by burial in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Gardai are keeping an open mind as to why 63-year-old Mossie O’Sullivan killed his 56-year-old partner Eileen and 24-year-old Jamie.

Their bodies were found at their Kilfeighney home near Lixnaw in north Kerry on Tuesday evening by neighbour and friend John Mahony.

Mossie O’Sullivan's body was later found near the house. He had taken his own life.

The deaths have left both detectives and friends and neighbours baffled Details of their funerals, posted on Rip.ie, includes a notice saying Elieen's death is “deeply regretted by her loving family”.

These include her sisters Mary O'Sullivan and Margaret Reilley, brothers-in-law Sean Reilley and John Cronin, niece Catherine Houlihan, nephews Christopher and Timothy Houlihan, Lee J and Danny Reilley.

The Mass will be live streamed and donations, in lieu of flowers should be made to The Irish Heart Foundation.

And the family added: “Thank you for your co-operation, support and understanding at this difficult time.

“The family have appealed for privacy as they lay Eileen to rest.

Jamie’s death is also regretted by his loving family, aunts Mary O'Sullivan and Margaret Reilley, uncles Jim and John O'Sullivan, cousins Catherine Houlihan, Christopher and Timothy Houlihan, Lee J and Danny Reilly, John, Mike, Denise and Noreen O'Sullivan, neighbours, relatives and friends.

It is unclear when Mossie O'Sullivan, Eileen's partner and Jamie's father, will be buried.