Man, 40s, in critical condition following assault in Cork

The man was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in critical condition
Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 11:47
Caitlín Griffin

A man in his 40s is in critical condition following an assault in Cork on Friday evening.

Anglesea gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred on Oliver Plunkett Street yesterday, September 10, between 6pm and 7.30pm. 

The man was seriously injured during the incident and was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Oliver Plunkett Street who may have witnessed this assault to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have been in the area of Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street, who may have camera footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

