Closure of Midleton mental health facility is 'a life or death issue'

The potential closure of a mental health facility in Cork is “a life or death issue”, the Oireachtas sub-committee on mental health has heard.

The Owenacurra residential mental health centre in Midleton is scheduled to close by the end of October due to HSE concerns about the building.

Day services in the centre will also close.

It is understood families were only approached yesterday by the HSE to meet and discuss the closures, having been told about the plans in June.

The sub-committee met with families to hear their concerns earlier this week.

Green Party spokesperson on health Neasa Hourigan described the meeting as “really emotional”.

She said: “One family member spoke about their very real fear their family member would return to homelessness, and she said it wasn’t an issue around the quality of care, she said it was a life and death issue.”

Owenacurra is in the centre of the town, and family members described how residents can easily access social activities.

This is a central tenet of the government policy document Sharing the Vision, which says people with complex mental health needs should have access to “stronger social relationships and sense of purpose” in their lives.

“It was clear how much of an impact the central location has on their lives,” Ms Hourigan said.

“They spoke of their family member being able to walk out of the building and go to a community group or arts class. It took them years to get to that point, and they spoke of the difference Owenacurra has made.”

Ms Hourigan said the sub-committee will sit in public session on September 21 and she understands it hopes to also hear from the HSE on the proposed closure.

A spokeswoman for Minister of State for mental health Mary Butler said she is in contact with the HSE and is “monitoring this situation closely and has requested regular updates on this matter".

Sinn Féin TD for East Cork Pat Buckley also attended the meeting. He praised the service, and said the decision has implications for patients across Cork.

“What is going to happen to these patients? They call this place home, and you can’t put people out because you failed as a landlord to maintain the premises,” he said, referring to the HSE.

Mr Buckley said the public is now starting to become aware of the risks from the closure.

He said: “Thankfully Covid restrictions are lifting, and if there has to be a public rally in Midleton then so be it.”

East Cork Green Party councillor Liam Quaide questioned why the service is not being relocated as the building is the problem.

“It is the only HSE long-stay adult mental health facility in East Cork, as well as our only adult mental health respite facility,” he told the session.

Mr Quaide, a clinical psychologist in a different service, said: “The families I’ve spoken to have described their relatives’ journey from the time they moved to the facility as one of lives transformed.

"This has been achieved over a long period of time, with sustained support from staff.”

A HSE spokeswoman said: “While there is no immediate danger or risk to anyone, it was made clear to us that no amount of expenditure could bring the building to an acceptable standard.”

The Mental Health Commission, which issued a favourable report on the centre, has asked for reassurances no resident will be moved against their wishes or without conferring with the commission.