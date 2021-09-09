Post-mortem results expected later today in Lixnaw case

It was the absence of Eileen out walking the family pet Henry which initially raised the alarm for neighbours 
Post-mortem results expected later today in Lixnaw case

Post-mortem results on the bodies of Mossie, Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan are expected later today as gardaí try to establish a motive for the killings. 

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 12:53
Neil Michael and Anne Lucey

Post-mortem results on the bodies of Eileen, Jamie and Morris O'Sullivan are expected later today as gardaí try to establish a motive for the killings. 

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster has completed one post-mortem thus far and the others will take place later today. 

Local sources told the Irish Examiner that Morris O'Sullivan was  a "meticulous" man who always planned his time out carefully, and the family had such a regular routine that it was the absence of Eileen out walking the family pet Henry which initially raised the alarm. 

Henry, the much-loved pet of the Lixnaw family found dead in tragic circumstances on Tuesday night has been left heartbroken, according to the founder of a charity rescue centre which is minding the terrier cross.

The 16-year-old terrier cross had been well looked after, and had had a good life, taken for regular walks and veterinary treatment, Maurice Enright of Sera Husky Animal Rescue said.

Henry, the 16-year-old terrier owned by the O'Sullivan family.
Henry, the 16-year-old terrier owned by the O'Sullivan family.

“He is a credit to the family,” Mr Enright said.

Neighbours had taken Henry in on Wednesday but he managed to go back to his home where Eileen (56) her son Jamie (24) and Mossie (63) had been found dead from gunshot wounds. One garda got a bite from the confused dog as members of the force tried to get him on a lead.

“He’s very sad. He’s heartbroken,” Mr Enright said.

Mr Enright hopes Henry will come around with help from volunteers. Like other dogs he has seen this year whose owners have died, Henry is fine physically but is mentally affected and is “lacklustre”.

Henry is now sleeping at the end of the sofa and the centre is going to give him as much time as he needs. 

Henry has been taken in by a local animal shelter
Henry has been taken in by a local animal shelter

After Mr Enright was interviewed on Radio Kerry, relatives of the O’Sullivans contacted him to ask if they could take in the elderly terrier.

Kerry murder-suicide: 'It's impossible to get your head around what could have happened'

14/11/2016 Safe Ireland Summit. Pictured is Maria

Mother of domestic murder victim calls for helpline for people with homicidal thoughts

