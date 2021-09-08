New warning issued over rental scams after student victim of suspected fraud in Cork 

Gardaí have issued a fresh warning to the public over online rental scams as thousands of students move to towns and cities ahead of the start of a new university term.

The warning comes after gardaí have started an investigation into a suspected fraud on a University College Cork (UCC) student seeking accommodation in Cork

The fraudster scammed the student's family out of hundreds of euros in a deposit for an apartment that was arranged on social media.

Gardaí have said accommodation frauds have declined in recent months due to Covid-19 restrictions but have highlighted that the next generation of third level students seeking accommodation could be a target.

Detective Superintendent Michel Cryan of the Gardaí National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) said members of the public should be wary of 'one-time' offers and warned that websites of legitimate letting agencies can be cloned.

"You should only use recognised letting agencies or deal with people who are bona fida and trusted," said Det Super Cyan.

"Websites can be cloned, check the URL to ensure it’s a real website and take note of the privacy and refund policy sections.

"Be very wary of social media advertisements or where a person letting the location will only communicate via messenger or WhatsApp.

"You should push for direct answers and if responses are vague disengage immediately. Watch out for unsolicited contacts or where the contact appears to be based in other jurisdictions and especially if there is a sense of urgency like "a one-time offer," he added.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, the father of the student targeted in the suspected fraud said his daughter and her friend hope to secure alternative accommodation soon.

However, he hit out at the fraudsters and said: "To do that to anyone, let alone young students, is horrible."

Investigations are continuing.