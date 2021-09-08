Planning row erupts between Waterford hotel and residents over live music venue

Two appeals have been lodged against the recent decision of Waterford City and County Council to grant planning permission to the Haven Hotel in Dunmore East for a function room extension including a bar
Planning row erupts between Waterford hotel and residents over live music venue

Waterford City & County Council approved an extension of the Haven Hotel in Dunmore East, though some residents have appealed

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 19:01
Sean McCarthaigh

A planning row has broken out between a well-known hotel in Co. Waterford and some local residents over its plans for an extension as well as the retention of a marquee which is used for various events including live music concerts.

Two appeals have been lodged against the recent decision of Waterford City and County Council to grant planning permission to the Haven Hotel in Dunmore East, Co Waterford for a function room extension including a bar.

Several residents have also objected to the grant of retention permission for 18 months for a 320sq m marquee on the front lawn of the hotel, which can seat up to 140 guests.

Waterford City and County Council had previously refused retention permission for the marquee in 2019 because of its negative impact on the hotel, which is a protected structure, as well as being out of character with the distinctive local streetscape as well as concerns about noise disturbance.

On that occasion, the hotel received letters of support from over 3,500 people including 50 local businesses.

Enforcement proceedings in relation to the unauthorised use of the marquee had been commenced by Waterford City and County Council against the hotel before the latest application to regularise its status.

Soundproofing

Council officials noted that the marquee is also the subject of a court order which stipulated that it should be “soundproofed”.

However, they stated a key difference between the latest planning application and the 2019 attempt to secure permission for the marquee was that the hotel’s owners were now seeking to build a permanent function room, while only seeking to retain the marquee on a temporary basis.

The Haven Hotel, which has been operated by the Kelly family since 1964, said it was seeking the temporary permission for the marquee in order to secure the necessary financing and arrangements to construct a permanent function room to ensure commercial activity could continue and the hotel could remain operational.

The hotel said it had contributed to employment and economic activity in Dunmore East since it diversified into a weddings and events venue which would not have been possible without the use of the marquee. It employs a total of 45 staff.

It said the marquee, which was used to determine if it was economically viable to build a function room, had become a critical element of the hotel’s commercial success.

The council imposed a condition that any music in the marquee must cease by 11pm and a separate one requiring the installation of noise monitoring equipment and a noise limiter on the hotel’s sound systems.

Objections

In their objections, two local doctors, Michael and Jean Farrell, said they were not opposed to a well-run hotel but they had ongoing concerns about the unauthorised marquee and its late-night use with associated noise problems.

While they acknowledged the hotel had received support from various local community groups who use the hotel’s facilities, they said there was no reference in planning documents to the fact that popular bands like Aslan regularly play in the marquee.

Another appellant, John Stewart, said he was opposed to the granting of any permission for the retention of unauthorised structures which were also the subject of court orders.

A ruling on the appeal by An Bord Pleanála is due by mid-November.

Read More

Plans for 10,000 Waterford homes 'double the number of what is needed'

More in this section

Gardaí launch criminal investigation after double murder-suicide in Lixnaw  Gardaí launch criminal investigation after double murder-suicide in Lixnaw 
Ian Bailey believes Sophie Toscan du Plantier's killer died 'a long time ago' Ian Bailey believes Sophie Toscan du Plantier's killer died 'a long time ago'
Green light for 276 new homes in Bishopstown Green light for 276 new homes in Bishopstown
planningplace: waterford
Planning row erupts between Waterford hotel and residents over live music venue

Death of lecturer who shot himself in GP surgery 'personal tragedy', say gardaí

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 4, 2021

  • 22
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 44
  • 45
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices